Seven Border Amateur Football Association teams in action in first round of Scottish Amateur Cup at weekend

Steins Thistle players with the Scottish Amateur Cup after beating Pather 3-1 at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in May’s final (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Seven Border Amateur Football Association sides are in first-round Scottish Amateur Cup action this coming Saturday.

Four will be hitting the road and three are at home.

The former include defending A division champions Langlee Amateurs, drawn away to Edinburgh North, and Selkirk Victoria, in line for a trip to Fife to take on St Andrews Amateurs.

Away-days are also in prospect for Biggar United at Dunipace, near Falkirk, and Chirnside United at Clackmannanshire’s Alva.

Earlston Rhymers are at home to Fife’s Inverkeithing United, Gala Hotspur to West Lothian’s Blackburn United and Greenlaw to Edinburgh’s Clermiston.

Round two follows on Saturday, October 4; round three on Saturday, November 1; round four on Saturday, December 6; and round five on Saturday, January 10, with quarter-finals next March and dates for semis and 2026’s final to be confirmed.

Saturday’s seven cup ties are accompanied by four league fixtures, two apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

The former see current table-toppers Duns Amateurs away to second-placed Tweeddale Rovers in Peebles and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs making a trip to Berwick to take on Highfields United.

The latter are home games for Coldstream Amateurs against Hawick Legion and Hawick Waverley versus Tweedmouth Amateurs.

As things stand, all this weekend’s games kick off at 2pm.

They follow one A division fixture, a 1-1 draw for Rhymers hosting Chirnside, and seven Colin Campbell Cup first-round ties on Saturday gone.

Going through to round two are St Boswells, current holders Duns, Eyemouth United Amateurs, Hawick Legion, Hawick United, Highfields and Kelso Thistle and Duns after, respectively, beating Jed Legion by 3-0 and Stow by 4-0 away and Biggar United by 3-0, Tweedmouth by 3-2, Greenlaw by 2-1, Langholm Legion by 7-2 and Berwick Town by 3-1 at home.

Two ties went unplayed and they see away wins awarded to Langlee against Hawick Waverley and Fairydean versus Selkirk.