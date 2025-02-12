​Seven Border Amateur Football Association sides go through to last eight of cups

Jordan Steele got a hat-trick for Stow on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Langlee Amateurs and Chirnside United were among seven Border Amateur Football Association teams to make it through to three different cups’ second rounds on Saturday.

​Langlee are into the last eight of this season’s Border Cup after beating Berwick’s Highfields United 4-3 at home, along with Langholm Legion, 1-0 victors hosting Hawick Waverley.

Lewis Swaney scored twice for Langlee, with Josh Loftus and Ryan Clapperton netting too and Jack Young at the double and Jayden Jeffrey replying.

Langholm’s scorer versus Waverley was Daniel Winter.

Chirnside are through to the Forsyth Cup’s quarter-finals after a 3-2 knockout of Hawick Legion at home, thanks to goals from Jake Lough, Daniel Pattenden and Jamie Robertson, with James Delaney and Euan Gray scoring the other way.

Four Beveridge Cup first-round ties were played too and they yielded home wins by 5-0 for Stow against Coldstream Amateurs, 6-4 for Leithen Rovers versus Gala Hotspur and 3-2 for Kelso Thistle playing Ancrum, as well as a 3-0 victory for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs away to Biggar United.

Jordan Steele with a hat-trick, Macauley Steele and Kieran Crawford scored for Stow; Liam Hill twice and Ewan Graham for Kelso; and Sam Ostle at the double and Kai Macrae for Fairydean’s ammies in South Lanarkshire.

Saturday also saw two league fixtures played, a 2-0 win for Eyemouth United Amateurs at Tweedmouth Amateurs in the association’s A division and a 5-1 defeat for Jed Legion at Berwick Town a division down.