Seven Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures and four cup ties lined up for this Saturday

​Seven Border Amateur Football Association league fixtures are lined up for this coming Saturday, weather permitting.

Kai Macrae on the ball for Gala Fairydean Amateurs during their 4-2 loss at home to Lanark's Kirkfield United in the second round of this season's South of Scotland Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​This weekend’s fixture card includes two A division games and five B division ones, but postponements are possible, four matches having been called off in the region on Saturday gone and further weather warnings for ice and snow having been issued since.

All being well, Hawick Legion and Tweeddale Rovers are both set to hit the road in the A division, to Biggar United and Langholm Legion respectively.

In the B division, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Hawick United, Jed Legion, Kelso Thistle and Selkirk Victoria are due to host, respectively, Coldstream Amateurs, Eyemouth United Amateurs, St Boswells, Ancrum and Gala Hotspur.

All this weekend’s league matches kick off at 2pm.

Four cup ties featuring teams from the region are lined up too.

Hawick Waverley are scheduled to play Duns Amateurs at home in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup at 2pm, that match having been put back from Saturday gone.

Earlston Rhymers face Paisley’s Gleniffer Thistle at home at 1pm and Leithen Rovers and Langlee Amateurs are away to Greenock High School Former Pupils at 2pm and Glasgow’s Drumchapel United at 2.30pm respectively in the Scottish Amateur Cup’s third round.