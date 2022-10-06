Selkirk Victoria up for cup against beaten 2021 finalists Leithen Rovers
A cup final features among this coming Saturday’s Border Amateur Football Association fixtures.
It’s the Wright Cup that’s at stake and it will be contested by Selkirk Victoria and Leithen Rovers – beaten finalist last time round, having lost 2-1 to Tweedmouth Amateurs at Kelso in last October’s final – at Woodend in Jedburgh, with kick-off at 2pm.
To get to the final, Selkirk beat Coldstream Amateurs 8-1 in round one, Gala Hotspur 4-1 in August’s quarter-finals and Hawick Colts 2-1 in last month’s semis.
Their Innerleithen opponents’ route to this weekend’s final was, after a first-round bye, a 1-0 quarter-final win against Biggar United and 4-3 semi-final defeat of Earlston Rhymers.
The rest of Saturday’s fixture card comprises eight league matches, three apiece in the A and B divisions and two in the C division.
Hawick Waverley host Greenlaw, Langlee Amateurs are at home to Chirnside United and Newtown travel to Stow in the A division.
Duns Amateurs top that table on 12 points from six games, ahead of second-placed Langlee on goal difference after playing two games more.
Earlston Rhymers are at home to Biggar, Hawick Legion to Gala Hotspur and Hawick United to Coldstream Amateurs in the B division.
Ancrum are in pole position in the B division with the same return as Duns in the league above, with Hawick Colts second on ten points from four games.
Saturday’s two C division games see Lauder on the road at Berwick Colts and Kelso Thistle at home to St Boswells.