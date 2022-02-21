Selkirk Victoria hit for six by Stow in cup quarter-final

Selkirk Victoria's Scott Learmond putting in a challenge against Stow during his side's 6-2 Walls Cup quarter-final defeat on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

All three Walls Cup first-round games lined up for the weekend were called off but one of the two quarter-finals on the fixture card went ahead, a 6-2 away win for Stow against Selkirk Victoria.

Stow’s scorers at Yarrow Park were hat-trick hero Hagen Steele on 14, 24 and 43 minutes, David Brown with a double on 59 and 83 minutes and substitute Jordan Steele on 86.

Replying for the hosts were Craig Lowrie two minutes in and Scott Learmond on 38.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-round matches postponed were Biggar United v Gala Hotspur, Leithen Rovers v Kelso Thistle and Tweedmouth Amateurs v Hawick Legion. Jed Legion’s quarter-final against Earlston Rhymers was also off.

Newtown’s scheduled Beveridge Cup first-round tie at home to Chirnside United was off but Ancrum’s quarter-final hosting Greenlaw went ahead, with the visitors winning 3-0.

Greenlaw’s scorers were William Smillie at the double, once from the penalty spot, and Gordon Ramsay.

Both of Saturday’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup quarter-finals were on, and both saw Borders sides being knocked out by South Lanarkshire opposition.

Hawick United lost 5-0 at Lesmahagow and Langlee Amateurs were beaten 4-2 at home by another Strathclyde Evangelical Churches Football League side, Machan United. Langlee’s scorers were Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland.

Both Sanderson Cup first-round ties lined up for Saturday went ahead – a 5-3 home win for Lauder against Tweeddale Rovers Colts and a 3-1 Northumbrian derby victory for Berwick Colts against Highfields United.

Hawick Colts’ Sanderson Cup quarter-final at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs was called off due to their prospective visitors being unable to muster a team so the hosts go through to the semis.