Selkirk Victoria get pre-season warm-ups under way with 7-0 win against Jed Legion

Selkirk Victoria beating Jed Legion 7-0 at home at Yarrow Park in a pre-season friendly on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

First-round draws have been made for two of the Border Amateur Football Association’s five cup competitions and five teams have been handed home advantage in both.

Duns Amateurs begin their defence of the Waddell Cup, secured for the sixth time by a 4-3 win against A division champions Langlee Amateurs in Greenlaw at the end of May, with a Berwickshire derby hosting Chirnside United.

They’re also at home in round one of the Colin Campbell Cup, currently held by Langlee, and Selkirk Victoria will be their visitors.

Hawick Waverley have also got a Waddell Cup round-one derby lined up, hosting Hawick United, and they’re at home in the Colin Campbell Cup too, to Berwick’s Highfields United.

Stow are at home to Jed Legion in the former and Greenlaw in the latter.

The other two sides handed home ties at the double are both from outwith the Borders.

South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United play host to Earlston Rhymers in the Waddell Cup and Tweeddale Rovers in the Colin Campbell Cup and Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Amateurs welcome Hawick legion in the former and Coldstream Amateurs in the latter.

The Waddell Cup’s five other first-round ties take Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs to Leithen Rovers, St Boswells to Kelso Thistle, Gala Hotspur to Greenlaw, Langholm Legion to last term’s B division champions, Eyemouth United Amateurs, and Highfields to association new boys Berwick Town.

The Colin Campbell Cup’s five other round-one games see Jed away to Rhymers, Hawick United at Gala Hotspur, Highfields at Waverley, Newtown at Langlee, Ancrum at Langholm and Hawick Legion at St Boswells.

dates have yet to be set for those cup ties but pre-season preparations are already under way for the region’s ammies.

Selkirk began their warm-up schedule with a 7-0 win at home to Jed at Yarrow Park on Saturday, thanks to a Mark Stewart hat-trick, Michael Moir double and further goals from Enrico Poccia and Davie Deans.

Chirnside host Tweedmouth at Comrades Park this coming Thursday, with kick-off at 7pm.

Eyemouth lost 4-1 away to Dunbar United’s under-20s on Friday, with Connor Lough getting their goal and Harry Clark, Calum Richards and two trialists on target for their hosts.

The Fishermen are back in warm-up action this Saturday, hosting Earlston at Warner Park, with kick-off at 2pm.

They follow that up with a visits from Tranent Amateurs on Saturday, July 20, and Stow on Saturday, August 3, both 2pm kick-offs, sandwiching a trip to Kelso Thistle on Thursday, July 25, at 6.30pm.

Greenlaw are away to Edinburgh’s South East Saints this Saturday at 1pm, Tweedmouth next Wednesday at 7pm and they host Preston Athletic’s under-20s on July 20 at 2pm, Tranent’s under-20s on Wednesday, July 24, at 7.30pm and Corstorphine Dynamo on August 3 at 2pm.

Ancrum have arranged friendlies at home to Gala Hotspur on July 20; hosting Fairydean’s ammies on Tuesday, July 23; away to St Boswells on July 27; at Hawick United on Tuesday, July 30; and at home to Highfields on August 3.

Coldstream are away to Tweedmouth this Saturday at 2pm.

Fairydean’s ammies’ other friendlies are at home to Hawick United on July 20, hosting Langlee on July 27, away to Stow on July 30 and away to Duns on August 3.

Hawick Legion host Selkirk this Saturday, Aspatria on July 27 and Langholm on August 3, as well as visting Hawick Royal Albert on July 20.