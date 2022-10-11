Selkirk Victoria edge out Leithen Rovers to win first silverware since 2019

Selkirk Victoria celebrating beating Leithen Rovers 4-3 in Jedburgh on Saturday to win this year's Wright Cup (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Souters beat Leithen Rovers 4-3 at Woodend in Jedburgh on Saturday to win the Wright Cup for the first time since 2005.

It’s also their first trophy victory of any description since they beat Hawick Legion 8-2 in Ancrum in 2019 to take home the Collie Cup, that in turn having been their first cup win since they claimed the same one a decade previously.

The Vics’ scorers at the weekend were Kerr McClelland twice, Josh Miller and Ross Purves.

Liam Rutherford putting in an aerial challenge for Leithen Rovers against Selkirk Victoria during Saturday's Wright Cup final defeat (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

On the scoresheet for their Innerleithen opponents were Jamie Clark, Conor MacAllister and Ronan Smith.

Fellow Border Amateur Football Association B division outfit Rovers also lost last year’s Wright Cup final, going down 2-1 to Tweedmouth Amateurs at Woodside Park in Kelso, leaving them still waiting for their first trophy since picking up the South Cup in 2014.

Six league fixtures were also played on Saturday – three in the association’s A division, two in its B division and one in its C division.

Hawick Waverley are now one of four teams level on 12 points at the top of the A division following a 4-3 win at home to Greenlaw at Wilton Lodge Park.

Ross Purves on the ball for Selkirk Victoria against Leithen Rovers during Saturday's 4-3 Wright Cup final victory in Jedburgh (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Chirnside United are one of the others after winning 3-2 at Langlee Amateurs, also, like table-toppers Duns Amateurs, on 12 points.

Saturday’s other A division result was a 4-2 victory for Stow at home to Newtown.

Waverley’s scorers against their Berwickshire visitors, reduced to ten men by a sending-off on 56 minutes, were Matty Linton, Evan Alexander, captain Davis Hope and Ross McLeod, earning their first home victory of this season six matches in. On the scoresheet for Greenlaw were Cammy Falconer, Kai Robertson and Kyle Blaikie.

Netting for Chirnside were Daniel Pattenden, Rory Williams and Robert Reid, with Lewis Swaney and Des Sutherland replying for their hosts.

Hawick Waverley's Ryan Inglis shielding the ball from Greenlaw's Ryan Mann on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Scoring for Stow, now up to fifth place, were Jordan Steele, James Runciman twice and Macauley Steele, with Duncan Kemp and Rhuari Howarth providing Newtown’s response.

Hawick United won 5-1 at home to Coldstream Amateurs to overtake them in the B division, moving up to sixth place. They also moved ahead of eigth-placed Earlston Rhymers, beaten 5-4 hosting Biggar United.

United’s scorers were Bruce Hodgins, Andrew Coyle, Lewis Muir and Martin Goldie, assisted by an own goal, and Brian Tait got their visitors’ consolation effort.

Rhymers’ goals were scored by Ali Buchanan and Scott Rice, both at the double, with Ewan Waddell and Lewis Robertson also getting braces for their South Lanarkshire visitors and Tom Robertson adding another.

Evan Alexander on the ball for Hawick Waverley against Greenlaw at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Saturday’s sole C division game was an 8-1 defeat for Lauder at Berwick Colts, putting the Northumbrians level on 15 points from five games with table-toppers Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Berwick’s scorers were Jamie Robertson with a hat-trick, Josh Gunn, Lewis Clark, Jack Douglas, Ryan Ruddick and Vinnie Clazie, with Mark Williamson lobbing home goalkeeper James Hossack from his own half to get one back for Lauder.

Andrew Coyle getting a tackle in for Hawick United versus Coldstream Amateurs at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Ruari Lauder, right, in action for Hawick United versus Coldstream Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Finlay McKechnie on the ball for Selkirk Victoria against Leithen Rovers in Saturday's Wright Cup final in Jedburgh (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Deacon Law on the ball for Hawick Waverley during their 4-3 win against Greenlaw on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)