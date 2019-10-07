Selkirk demolish Hawick in cup final

Hawick Legion 2, Selkirk Victoria 8

It was a wet, bleak, miserable afternoon.

Selkirk Victoria, however, were not bothered about the elements, for the Souters were singing and dancing in the rain in winning

the Collie Cup in emphatic style at Bridgend Park in Ancrum.

With both sides taking time to settle, the game got off to a quiet and even start, and few scoring chances were created.

Matters began to heat up and after Victoria’s Darren Munro and Legion’s Jodi Easdon came near to scoring.

The game’s first goal arrived when Scott Learmond fired in a shot which Hawick ‘keeper Chris Watson did well to push

away. But the lurking Darren Munro was on hand to stick away the resultant loose ball.

In the 34th minute, Rory Banks added a second and the Yarrow Park men were to find the net a further twice before the interval.

Greig Lowrie got the first when drilling home a Rory Banks pass and, on the stroke of half time, Vics struck again.

Lowrie swung over a cross and Banks did the rest, beating Watson with a header at the back post.

Five minutes into the second period, Ryan Clapperton made it a nap hand by racing through a stationary Hawick defence to score easily.

Border Amateur ‘C’ Ddivision league leaders Victoria were on a high and, in the 53rd minute, Munro put Legion into further arrears.

Soon afterwards, Learmond got his name on the scoresheet on being fed by a Lowrie pass.

Victoria continued to rule and soon extended their lead even further. Substitute Corey Malloy whipped over a cross which Banks put away to complete his hat-trick, as well as making it an eightsome reel.

Despite the scoreline, Legion were not giving up and Sean Clarke reduced the leeway.

This injected a new lease of life into the Hawick side and Clarke soon added a second.

In the closing stages, Clark was denied a hat trick by the woodwork in seeing a shot cannon off the upright.

Selkirk manager Derek Whitehead said afterards: “We were really good for the first 70 minutes of the game but, after scoring eight goals, we

stopped playing.

This is the way it has been going for us, as we have been playing well and scoring goals for fun, but we keep taking our foot off the pedal.

“It’s great to have the Collie Cup, though, as we were in two finals last season, only to get beaten in both of them.”