Second win of season lifts Jed Legion off foot of Border Amateur Football Association's B league
Only two out of 14 Border Amateur Football Association fixtures scheduled for Saturday went ahead as adverse weather and positive Covid-19 test results all but wiped out its three leagues’ planned comeback after their winter break.
The only two games to survive that combination of frozen or waterlogged pitches and the resurgent coronavirus pandemic were a 1-0 B division home win for Jed Legion against Hawick Legion and a 12-1 thumping for St Boswells in Northumberland against Spittal Rovers in the C division.
The Jedburgh side’s victory, courtesy of a 75th-minute Stephen Davidson penalty, was only their second of the season and it lifts them off the foot of the table.
They’re now second bottom with six points from 10 games, one point ahead of basement side Coldstream Amateurs but having played one match more.
Hawick Legion sit in eighth place with nine points from as many games.
Siris Davidson scored St Boswells’ consolation effort at the Swan Centre in Berwick, with Thomas Grey netting four for the hosts, Rhys Bloomfield getting three and Leigh Walker two, and an own goal and efforts by Paul Wood and Marco Lambert accounting for the rest of the scoreline.
That win sends the Northumbrians to the top of the C division with 18 points from six games. They’re level on points with previous table-toppers Hawick Colts, out of action at the weekend after having their planned trip to Lauder called off, but with a goal difference 34 better, being on plus 49 as opposed to 15.
St Boswells are in fourth place with 11 points from seven matches.
All being well, this coming Saturday’s A division matches, kicking off at 2pm, are Duns v Hawick United, Hawick Waverley v Ancrum, Langholm Legion v Langlee Amateurs, Newtown v Greenlaw and Tweeddale Rovers v Chirnside United.
Fixtures lined up in the B division are Biggar United v Leithen Rovers, Gala Hotspur v Jed Legion, Kelso Thistle v Hawick Legion, Selkirk Victoria v Coldstream Amateurs and Stow v Earlston Rhymers.
The C division fixture card comprises Berwick Colts v Hawick Colts, Eyemouth United v Lauder, Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs v Highfields United, Netherdale Thistle v St Boswells and Spittal Rovers v Tweeddale Rovers Colts.