Second-round South of Scotland Amateur Cup ties next up for 11 Borders teams
Eight are up against each other and three will be taking on opposition from further afield.
This weekend’s four all-Borders ties see Eyemouth United Amateurs, Hawick Legion and Hawick Waverley hosting Peebles’ Tweeddale Rovers, Kelso Thistle and Duns Amateurs respectively, with Lauder on the road at Greenlaw.
Langlee Amateurs and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs both host South Lanarkshire sides, the former taking on Carluke Thistle and the latter Lanark’s Kirkfield United.
Leithen Rovers are also at home, to East Lothian’s Wets Barns Star.
Alongside those cup ties on this Saturday’s fixture card are four league games, two apiece in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A and B divisions.
The former see Earlston Rhymers at home to Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Amateurs and Newtown hosting South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United.
The latter are a home game for Gala Hotspur against Hawick United and a trip to Coldstream Amateurs for Ancrum.
All this weekend’s fixtures kick off at 2pm.
For updates, go to https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/