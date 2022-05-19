Second cup final win in a week secures treble for Langlee Amateurs

Langlee Amateurs celebrating winning the Beveridge Cup against Chirnside United on Friday (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

A 4-1 extra-time victory over Chirnside United at New Hawthorn Park in Duns last Friday night earned them the Beveridge Cup to add to the Waddell Cup they won against Stow seven days previously in Greenlaw and the Border Cup added to their trophy cabinet at the end of October following a 2-0 defeat of Greenlaw in Melrose.

To get to their latest final, Langlee had to see off Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Duns Amateurs 4-1 in the quarter-finals and Greenlaw 3-2 after extra-time in the semis.

United’s route to the final comprised a 5-3 first-round win against Newtown, penalty shootout knockout of Tweeddale Rovers in the quarters and a 7-2 thumping of Hawick United in the semis.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chirnside United in possession against Langlee Amateurs (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

It took Langlee 62 minutes to get their noses in front on Friday, thanks to Danny Simpson scoring his 24th goal of the season.

Joe Condy got Chirnside level with a header from a corner in stoppage time, taking the match to extra time, but straight from the restart, Simpson lobbed the Berwickshire side’s goalkeeper from the halfway line to hit the quarter-century mark for the season.

Liam Wallace and Graeme Clark added to Langlee’s tally thereafter to rack up another treble to add to the one they won in 2019.

That time round, they won the B division title, Waddell Cup and Walls Cup.

Langlee Amateurs winning a chase for the ball (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

Friday’s was the first of two cup finals at the weekend, the other, on Saturday at Home Park in Coldstream, seeing Stow pick up the Walls Cup, courtesy of a 3-2 victory against Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Stow’s goals were scored by Brodie Irvine at the double and Michael Moody after Luke Leah and Aaron Hope had put the Northumbrians 2-0 ahead.

Tweedmouth exacted revenge on Stow for that second-half fightback, however, by pipping them to the B division title with a 6-1 victory at Selkirk Victoria on Tuesday night, thanks to a hat-trick by Aaron Hope, a brace by Luke Leah and another goal from Jordan Crombie.

That took them to 55 points, two ahead of Stow, both sides having played all 20 of their games this season.

Langlee Amateurs on the attack against Chirnside United (Photo: Linda Cruikshank)

It also completed a winning double, coming after their 2-1 Wright Cup final triumph against Leithen Rovers in Kelso back in October.

Tweedmouth and Stow both only lost a single game all campaign, away to each other, but the English side’s one extra win proved crucial.

The only other points they dropped were courtesy of a 2-2 draw at home to bottom club Kelso Thistle in April.

Stow drew twice over the course of the season, however, both times against Selkirk Victoria in April, those scorelines being 1-1 and 3-3.

Two more games are lined up for this week and that will be it for the current season.

Langlee host Langholm Legion in the A division tonight, and Kelso Thistle are at home to Biggar United in the B division tomorrow.