Scottish Cup: Coldstream knocked out but Vale of Leithen march on!
The second division Streamers emphatically exited Scotland’s most prestigious cup competition to their first division opponents at Home Park, with Zander Miller scoring four times.
Camelon led 2-0 at half-time thanks to Miller’s double.
And Allan Moore’s side went on to comfortably book a tie away to Keith in the first round proper on the weekend of Saturday, September 28 thanks to second half goals by Miller (2), Scott Sinclair and Lucas Berry.
Another Borders side to exit the Scottish Cup at the second preliminary round stage last weekend were Hawick Royal Albert, who were beaten 4-0 at Lochee United.
But there was success in the tournament for Vale of Leithen, 3-0 victors at Benburb thanks to goals by Serigne Fam, Kyle Mitchell and Daniel Taylor.
The fine success saw Vale earn a first round tie at Threave Rovers.
Two other Borders clubs – Linton Hotspur and Peebles Rovers – had mixed fortunes in the Alex Jack Cup second round last weekend.
After going 1-0 down, Hotspur won 2-1 at home to Harthill Royal thanks to goals by Ty McLean and William White.
And a threadbare Peebles side crashed 2-0 at Lochore Welfare, with goals in each half by Joseph Kirby and Scott Small (penalty).
