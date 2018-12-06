Rovers share points with visitors

Tweeddale Rovers, in red and white, take on Greenlaw (picture by Bill McBurnie).

Greenlaw, by their own admission on Twitter, possibly turned a little complacent after going ahead in only the second minute of this game against red-clad Tweeddale Rovers, at Kerfield Park in Peebles, with a goal by Devaney.

Tweeddale came straight back in Saturday’s Border Amateur League Division ‘A’ clash with an equaliser by R. Meikle, and later took the lead with an 80th-minute penalty by Macleod. However, Greenlaw rescued a point with a Beveridge goal five minutes from time (photo by Bill McBurnie).