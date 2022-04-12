Right royal thumping at Dunipace ends Hawick Royal Albert United's hopes of further progress in King Cup
Hawick Royal Albert United’s hopes of offsetting a woeful East of Scotland Cup qualifying campaign with further progress in the King Cup were shattered by Dunipace on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:16 am
The Borderers were beaten 9-0 by their East of Scotland Football League first division conference A hosts in that third-round tie.
Marty Wright and David Grant got four goals each, with Sam Colley adding another.
That was the conference B basement side’s third defeat by that margin or more in their last three games following a 10-0 thumping by Tranent Juniors the weekend before and 9-0 loss to Syngenta seven days earlier in their league cup pool.
Next up for United is a trip to Fife for a league game away to third-bottom Lochgelly Albert this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.