Right royal thumping at Dunipace ends Hawick Royal Albert United's hopes of further progress in King Cup

Hawick Royal Albert United’s hopes of offsetting a woeful East of Scotland Cup qualifying campaign with further progress in the King Cup were shattered by Dunipace on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:16 am
David Grant on the ball for Dunipace against Hawick Royal Albert United (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Borderers were beaten 9-0 by their East of Scotland Football League first division conference A hosts in that third-round tie.

Marty Wright and David Grant got four goals each, with Sam Colley adding another.

That was the conference B basement side’s third defeat by that margin or more in their last three games following a 10-0 thumping by Tranent Juniors the weekend before and 9-0 loss to Syngenta seven days earlier in their league cup pool.

Hawick Royal Albert United in possession against Dunipace on Saturday (Photo: Scott Louden)

Next up for United is a trip to Fife for a league game away to third-bottom Lochgelly Albert this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Hawick Royal Albert United manager Jordan Gracie issuing instructions to his team during their 9-0 defeat by Dunipace on Saturday (Photo: Scott Louden)
Marty Wright in action for Dunipace against Hawick Royal Albert United at the weekend (Photo: Scott Louden)
