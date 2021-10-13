Revival hopes dashed as Vale of Leithen suffer two double-figure defeats in three days, one being the biggest loss in league's history

Vale of Leithen playing Berwick Rangers on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Since that 6-3 home loss to Stirling University on Saturday, October 2, matching the three-goal margin of their defeats away to Jeanfield Swifts in August and Broomhill the month before – and also accounting for more than half their total goal tally of five this Scottish Lowland Football League season – they’ve slumped to their two biggest thumpings of this campaign in the space of three days.

The Innerleithen side followed up their 13-0 battering at home by Midlothian’s Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic last Wednesday, October 6, the biggest win in the history of the league, with an 11-0 one away to Berwick Rangers on Saturday.

Those are their only double-figure defeats of the season so far other than a 10-0 home loss to Celtic B in mid-August.

That leaves the Victoria Park outfit, not in action this weekend, bottom of the 18-team table without any points from 15 games, but there’s still over half the season to go and they’re only six points adrift of second-bottom Gretna 2008 with a game in hand.

Berwick’s scorers at Shielfield Park on Saturday were Sean Stewart and Ciaran Heeps with hat-tricks, Graham Taylor with two and Jamie Pyper, Kieran McGrath and Lewis Allan with one each.