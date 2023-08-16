Rematch against Fifers yields cup win for Coldstream

Coldstream beating Newburgh Juniors 3-2 in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup's first round on Saturday (Pic: Jez Grimwood/J19 Photography)

​The Streamers had lost 2-1 away to Newburgh Juniors in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division seven days previously but journeyed back up to Fife at the weekend in the hope of a different result and that’s what they got – a 3-2 victory taking them through to the cup’s second round.

They’ve got another knockout tie prior to that, however, as they host EoSFL first division side Vale of Leithen in the South Region Challenge Cup’s first round this coming Saturday. Kick-off for that Borders derby at Home Park is at 2.30pm, with a second-round visit from Stoneyburn or Edinburgh United on Saturday, September 16, on offer for the winners.

Coldstream have boosted their squad ahead of the Innerleithen outfit’s visit by bringing back former players Regan Graham and Andy Common.

It’s Berwick-born Graham’s third spell at the club following a previous stint from 2017 to 2018 and a loan from Berwick Rangers’ under-20s in 2016.

Manager Kieran Ainslie is chuffed to bits to have secured the ex-Tweedmouth Rangers captain’s signature, saying: “We are delighted he has returned to Home Park.

“Regan is a lad I have known for a long time, having played with him here under Neil Oliver when he was a young lad.

“He’s always had quality and a bit of guile to unlock a defence, but he seems to have added a wee bit of bite to his game which was maybe missing and is now an experienced lad.

“Added to the fact that he scored 19 goals last season, he could be a real asset to us and we hope he can replicate that form.”

Ainslie’s also pleased to be welcoming former Hawick Royal Albert captain Common back, saying: “He’s a great lad and has fitted into the squad brilliantly.

“I believe Andy can kick on a level if he can become more aggressive, more dominant and more of a threat in both boxes.”

Coldstream – currently eighth in the table, on four points from three fixtures – aren’t back in league action until the Saturday after, August 26, at home to fourth-placed Stirling University.