Recruitment drive at Berwick Rangers continues with signing of Struan Mair from Gala Fairydean Rovers

Struan Mair playing for Gala Fairydean Rovers earlier this year (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Berwick Rangers have made another signing as preparations for their next Scottish Lowland Football League campaign continue.

​Their latest recruit is right-back or central midfielder Struan Mair and he arrives at Shielfield Park from fifth-tier rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The 20-year-old had been at the Galashiels club since January and he played for Edinburgh City in the Scottish Professional Football League’s league two before that.

Welcoming his new arrival, Rangers manager Kevin Haynes said: “Struan is a talent with huge potential and someone who can make an immediate impact for the black and gold.

“He has already shown maturity beyond his years and impressed while at Edinburgh City, playing SPFL football at a young age.

“He has an eye for a killer pass and is known for his technical ability, tireless work-rate and vision.

“Struan is a player who fits in perfectly with the club’s ambitions to play fast, attacking football.

“He’s confident on the ball, reads the game well and brings a hunger to succeed that’s exactly what we want at this football club.

“We’re excited to see him in a Berwick shirt.”

Rangers have also lined up four pre-season fixtures in readiness for next term, beginning with a visit from a Hibernian development side on Saturday, July 5, with kick-off at 3pm.

That’s followed by trips to Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare on Tuesday, July 8, and Newcastle Benfield the Saturday after, the 12th, and a visit from a further Midlothian side, Penicuik Athletic, on Saturday, July 19, with kick-offs at 3pm, 7.30pm and 3pm respectively.