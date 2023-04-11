Record-breaking Gala Fairydean Rovers looking to end season on high

Partick Thistle loan winger Gospel Ocholi celebrating scoring for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Gretna 2008, one of his old clubs, at home on Saturday (Photo: Craig McAllister)

Their 3-0 victory against Gretna 2008 at home at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday was their first in the league since one by 1-0 versus Cumbernauld Colts at the end of January, with six defeats and a draw following, and their first all told since last month’s East of Scotland Cup final triumph against Linlithgow Rose

Saturday’s win against their third-from-bottom visitors – also making amends for a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in Dumfries and Galloway in September – was secured by two goals scored by Partick Thistle loan forward Gospel Ocholi on 34 minutes and 89 and another by Ciaren Chalmers on 52.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result sees player-manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side sitting 13th in the table with 43 points from 34 fixtures.

Gospel Ocholi being congratulated by fellow Gala Fairydean Rovers goal-scorer Ciaren Chalmers (Pic: Craig McAllister)

That’s a new record points tally for the Borderers after matching their previous record of 40 set in 2017 – from 30 fixtures, there only being 16 teams in the fifth-tier league at that time, as opposed to 19 now – with the point they picked up by drawing 1-1 at home to Cowdenbeath in mid-March.

Next up for Gala is a trip west to already-relegated basement side Dalbeattie Star – like Gretna, one of Ocholi’s former loan clubs – this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll go into it in pursuit of a winning double, having beaten their hosts 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Netherdale in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back over Saturday’s game, Rovers midfielder Danny Galbraith said it was good to get back to winning ways in the league after picking up just a single point in over two months.

“It was a good win and probably much needed, to be honest,” said the 32-year-old.

Gala Fairydean Rovers players congratulating Ciaren Chalmers on scoring against Gretna 2008 at Netherdale at the weekend (Pic: Craig McAllister)

“Before the game, the manager had made it clear that our league form had not been good enough, so it was important to get back on track first and foremost but also to try to get to 43 points as that’s a big deal as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been tough the last couple of months. We’ve had a few injury problems with the likes of Gareth Rodger and myself being out for a few games and one or two thers struggling, so it’s not been ideal, but I think there have been games in which we’ve perhaps not given the best reflection of ourselves.

“It was vital in our first home game after winning the cup to make sure that we put in a decent performance and got a win, so, all in all, it was a good three points.”

Saturday’s win was especially welcome because of how the sides’ previous meeting had gone, according to Galbraith.

Gospel Ocholi in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Pic: Craig McAllister)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was another motivation for us, to put it right,” he said. “That game was a particular low point for us. Not just losing but the way we lost that night was hard to take.

“We knew we could do a lot better than we showed in Gretna, so to reverse the scoreline at home was a positive.”

Looking ahead to visiting Star, he added: “We’re under no illusions that it’ll be anything other than a difficult game. Teams at the bottom of the league sometimes pose a tougher test, particularly for us.

“We know what could happen if we don’t turn up and apply ourselves properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad