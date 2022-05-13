Rangers legend Alex MacDonald recruited by Vale of Leithen as part of fundraising drive

Former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Alex MacDonald (Photo: Martin Shields/Getty Images)

The 74-year-old hasn’t been persuaded to return to the pitch almost four decades since his retirement but will, rather, be taking part in a question-and-answer session and discussing a playing career including one appearance for Scotland, versus Switzerland in 1976.

The ex-Airdrieonians manager’s talk at the Innerleithen team’s clubhouse – taking place on Sunday, June 12, at 2pm – is part of a fundraising drive intended to help provide new boss Michael Wilson with the transfer kitty he’ll need to compete against the likes of Linlithgow Rose and Penicuik Athletic at the top end of the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division next season.

Tickets cost £10. For further details, go to http://valeofleithen.co.uk/

“It is imperative that Vale hold various fundraising events throughout the year to raise cash for us to compete against the larger teams in the pyramid system,” said a spokesman for the Victoria Park club.

“All funds raised will be used on the recruitment of players.

“We will try to provide as much variety as possible to not only raise funds but also provide enjoyment for the people who support the club in the town and further afield.”