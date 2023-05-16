Peebles Rovers win 4-0 on road in Midlothian and Hawick Royal Albert draw, but Vale of Leithen and Coldstream beaten

Vale of Leithen losing their last game as an East of Scotland Football League premier division team 2-1 at Oakley Athletic on Saturday (Pic: David Wilson)

​A 4-0 win at Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare on Saturday saw tenth-placed Rovers pick up three points, extending the gap between them and their 11th-placed hosts in the EoSFL’s second division to six points.

Peebles are now on 35 points from 30 fixtures, with two left to play.

A 1-1 draw for already-relegated Hawick Royal Albert at Edinburgh South took their tally of points up to a dozen from 30 games but wasn’t enough to lift them off the foot of the second division.

Coldstream lost 3-1 at third-from-bottom Burntisland Shipyard but remain just above the EoSFL first division’s relgation zone with 28 points from as many fixtures.

Vale of Leithen lost 2-0 in their last fixture of the current EoSFL premier division season at Oakley United as they prepare, being bottom of the table with three points from 30 matches, for relegation.

Rovers’ goals in Midlothian were scored by Kyle Kivlichan, Paul Dickson, James Clare and Michael Joyce; Albert’s in the capital by Harry Fowler; and Coldstream’s in Fife by Miguel Freire.

Coldstream are back in action tonight in the East of Scotland Football League Cup’s fourth round away to Haddington Athletic and are on the road at third-placed Luncarty this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.