Peebles Rovers will bounce back from cup exit, vows boss Ger Rossi

Peebles losing 1-0 at home to Dalkeith Thistle in December (Pic: Kevin Lomax)

Rovers lost 2-1 to the capital side at Whitestone Park, their only goal of that first-round tie being netted by Grant Doyle on 68 minutes.

Yogi Scott scored both of their visitors’ goals, on 26 minutes and six minutes ahead of the final whistle, to take them through to the second round of the cup.

Rovers are back on East of Scotland Football League second division duty in Midlothian on Saturday and will be looking to make amends for their 1-0 home loss to Thistle in the reverse fixture at the start of December. Kick-off at King’s Park this weekend is at 2.30pm.

Reviewing Saturday’s cup exit, Rovers manager Ger Rossi told the club’s website: “It’s not often, if ever, that a team comes to Whitestone Park and outfights us on and off the ball, but that’s exactly what happened in the first half.

“We were second to most things and there was a real sense from the sidelines that they wanted it a lot more than ourselves. That was the most disappointing factor.

“We lost a goal from a set-piece but, if truth be told, we could have been at least two down before the break.

"The boys know it wasn’t good enough for the standards they’ve set.

“Saturday’s game definitely wasn’t a reflection on who we are as a team. The only positive and slight saving grace was that at least we didn’t lose any ground in the way of league points.