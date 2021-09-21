Peebles Rovers up to 11th place in table after derby-day demolition of Hawick Royal Albert United

Peebles Rovers beating Hawick Royal Albert United 6-0 (Pic: Kenny Holt)

That 6-0 victory at Whitestone Park on Saturday has lifted Rovers up from 13th place to 11th, with 10 points from nine games.

United’s woes continue, however, as they remain rooted to the foot of conference B with three points from 10 games, four places below Peebles.

Manager Jordan Gracie’s side are level on points with second-bottom Newburgh Juniors, the only team they’ve beaten this season, though, and only six adrift of third-bottom Edinburgh South.

Top-of-the-table opposition is next up for the two Borders teams in the conference.

A visit from league leaders Lochore Welfare is lined up for Peebles this Saturday and an away game against another Fife side, Oakley United, currently in second place in the table with 20 points from 10 games, one point behind Lochore, awaits Hawick. Both matches kick off at 2.30pm.

Opening the scoring for gaffer Mikey Wilson’s Rovers side at the weekend was Liam Andrew on 28 minutes.

Ross Lamb doubled the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Jamie Mackay added a third on 42 minutes and that was how the scoreline stayed going into half-time.