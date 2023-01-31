Peebles Rovers up for cup this weekend versus familiar faces

Peebles Rovers beating Edinburgh South 5-2 in October (Pic: Pete Birrell)

They’ve been drawn against the side immediately above them in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division, Edinburgh South, and Rovers manager Ger Rossi is hoping his team – currently 11th in the table, with 22 points from 18 games – can get the better of the capital outfit again after beating them 5-2 at home at the end of October.

Robbie Renwick and Michael Joyce both scored at the double for Rovers in that league game, at home at Whitestone Park, with Kyle Kivlichan adding a stoppage-time penalty. On target for their visitors were Gareth Horn and Yogi Scott.

Rovers have home advantage again this weekend and kick-off is at 2pm.

Rossi is eyeing up that game as an opportunity to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 home loss in the league to Heriot-Watt University, won for the students by a 19th-minute Alex McCreadie goal, telling the club website: “We need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal, and I think if we can get that part right, we have a really good group of boys in that changing room who I have no doubt will take this club forward.

“They have set their own standards, so it’s important we get Saturday’s result out of the system and build towards next weekend’s cup game versus Edinburgh South.

“Football’s great in the way it allows you to right the wrongs of the week before.