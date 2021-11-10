Peebles Rovers' unbeaten run in league now up to eight games
Peebles Rovers are now hoping to extend their unbeaten run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B to nine games after an own goal two minutes from time away to Heriot-Watt University on Saturday kept it going.
That 88th-minute goal, securing a 1-1 draw, means the Borderers haven’t lost in the league since their opponents last weekend put three goals past them without reply at their Whitestone Park home ground on Saturday, July 31.
Next up for Rovers is their second away game against East Lothian’s Preston Athletic in a month.
Their last meeting was a 2-1 South Challenge Cup defeat four weeks ago, with Kyle Kivlichan scoring their consolation effort, and this one’s a league game on Saturday kicking off at 2.30pm.