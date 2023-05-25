Peebles Rovers to wrap up season by hosting students

Peebles Rovers beating Edinburgh South 4-3 away on Saturday (Pic: Tommy Lee)

The Borderers edged their hosts out by 4-3 at the capital’s Paties Road Stadium, with Harry McGill at the double and Michael Joyce on target for the visitors, given a head start by an 18th-minute own goal.

Netting for their hosts were Reece Ferguson twice and Davy Stewart.

That was Rovers’ penultimate game of this campaign, their swan-song being at home at Whitestone Park to Stirling University this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

They go into that final fixture sitting ninth in the table, on 38 points from 31 games, and that’s where they’ll stay whatever happens this weekend as they can’t overtake eighth-placed Tweedmouth Rangers’ tally of 42 points and they can’t be caught up by tenth-placed Edinburgh South as their season is over.

Looking back over Saturday’s match, Rossi told the club website: “It’s fair to say we were more than happy to be leaving the capital with a hard-earned three points.

“Games like Saturday’s probably serve as a small reminder for myself and the coaching team of just how far this group have actually come.

“Missing six lads from the squad, the strength in depth of the group stood up to the challenge against a team that constantly ask questions of you.