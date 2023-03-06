Peebles Rovers through to second round of league cup after 4-1 win at Fauldhouse United

Ross Lamb scored Peebles Rovers' first goal against Fauldhouse United on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

Captain Ross Lamb scored the Borderers’ first goal against their East of Scotland Football League third division opponents, reduced to ten men by a 20th-minute red card, two minutes in, followed by Harry McGill on 34 minutes and James Clare on 75 and a minute into stoppage time.

That result books them a second-round tie away to EoSFL first division outfit Leith Athletic on Saturday, April 1.

First up, though, is a trip to Edinburgh United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, for an EoSFL second division fixture.

Peebles go into that away-day at Paties Road Stadium sitting tenth in the table on 26 points from 21 matches, five places and ten points better off than their hosts, having played two games fewer.

Rovers manager Ger Rossi was chuffed to see his side find their shooting boots following their goalless draw at home to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors seven days previously, telling the club’s website: “After last weekend’s disappointing draw, the boys bounced back in fine fashion.

“Our pre-game chat largely focused around taking chances in the final third and making sure we start putting a positive run together.

“The lads had worked tirelessly on the training ground last week and they definitely put it all together in this cup tie.

“Ross hit the target with a free-kick on two minutes and I felt the boys then went on to settle down a lot quicker than in previous weeks.