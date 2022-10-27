Peebles Rovers taking positives from 3-1 defeat at Syngenta

Peebles Rovers being beaten 3-1 at Syngenta on Friday (Pic: Alan Upton)

The Borderers were beaten 3-1 by Syngenta at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park but coach Allan McDonald says he was encouraged by what he saw and believes that if his side carry on the way they’re going, they’ll pick up points more often than not.

That result leaves Rovers 13th in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division, on a dozen points from as many games, ahead of a visit from Edinburgh South this coming Saturday.

That match against the 11th-placed capital outfit, currently on 15 points from 11 matches, kicks off at Whitestone Park at 2.30pm.

“The lads have been producing consistent, hard-working performances and that, coupled with no small amount of quality individual and collective contributions, has served us well,” McDonald told the club’s website.

“Even though Friday night’s game was a 3-1 loss, it felt like a positive result against a very strong Syngenta side almost certain to go on to gain promotion this season.

“I know you don’t accrue league points just for good and encouraging performances, but I’m not in any doubt these lads will turn them into points more often than not.

“Friday’s game was another case in point. Losing an early goal, it was looking very ominous, but they gradually started to show that they can compete against these types of teams.

“We are a very young side very eager to learn. We will continue to work hard on the training ground and we have no doubt this group will continue to learn and progress.”

