Peebles Rovers setting sights on top-six finish and promotion

Peebles Rovers going down 3-0 at home to Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

The Borderers were only four points off the top six, with a game in hand on sixth-placed Newburgh Juniors, when last season was declared null and void in April due to the coronavirus pandemic so that aim is achievable, reckons Macdonald.

Rovers begin their league season at home to Perth and Kinross side Luncarty this Saturday, July 17, at 2.30pm.

Next up after that, on Wednesday, July 21, they’re away to Stirling University at 7.30pm, and another away-day follows on Saturday, July 24, at Fife’s Oakley United, kicking off at 2.30pm.

Peebles Rovers going down 3-0 at home to Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

“In terms of the new season, the lads are primed and ready for next Saturday and Mikey Wilson, our manager, along with new assistant manager Dave Kinross, have targeted a top-six finish in conference B.

“If achieved, that should see us move up a league when reconstruction is complete in time for the 2022-23 season.

“With everything that’s happened in the last 18 months, it’s time to put all that behind us and look forward again at last, both on and off the park.”

Peebles concluded their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 home friendly defeat by conference A side Dalkeith Thistle on Saturday, July 10.

“It was a good test against Dalkeith at the weekend and the result was narrower than the final scoreline suggested,” said Macdonald.