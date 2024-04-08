Peebles ​Rovers region’s only EoSFL side in action at weekend

Hawick Royal Albert losing 5-1 at home to West Calder United on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​That result leaves Rovers ninth in the EoSFL’s second division ahead of a visit from Edinburgh South this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Rovers’ score at the weekend was an own goal following a 78th-minute Ross Lamb free-kick, giving them a 1-0 lead cancelled out just four minutes later.

Peebles and Edinburgh South’s prior meeting this season, in the capital at the start of August, yielded a 3-3 draw.

Vale of Leithen, Coldstream, Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur all had away-days called off at the weekend – to Kirkcaldy and Dysart in the first division, Edinburgh South in the second and Fauldhouse United and Stoneyburn in the third respectively.

This coming Saturday also sees Vale at home to Dunipace following a scheduled trip to Arniston Rangers on Wednesday night, Coldstream hosting Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare, Hotspur at Bathgate Thistle and Albert at West Calder United, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

The reverse fixtures saw a 9-0 defeat for Vale at Dunipace in August, a 3-1 win for the Streamers in Midlothian that same month, a 2-0 defeat for Hotspur in West Linton in March and a 5-1 thumping for the Royalists in August.

