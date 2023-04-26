Peebles Rovers out but not down after league cup knockout

Peebles Rovers losing 1-0 at Coldstream on Saturday (Pic: Peebles Rovers)

Though disappointed by that third-round exit at their East of Scotland Football League first division hosts’ Home Park ground, Rovers’ manager, Ger Rossi, was proud of his team’s performance.

“Although we passed up the chance to progress into the quarter-finals, the only emotion I had for the group as we travelled back to Peeblesshire was a sense of pride,” he told the club website.

“As both teams probably cancelled each other out for the majority of the 90 minutes at Home Park, I felt there was nothing really in it on balance.

“It was a cruel way to go out but, none the less, the boys have to hold their heads up.

“Their effort, desire and commitment resembled absolutely everything we are trying to build at this club.

“The only slight frustration is that we have to be a little better in the key moments. I felt we were a touch wasteful from middle to front.”

Next up is a visit from East of Scotland Foootball League second division table-toppers Whitburn this coming Saturday and Rovers go ino that game, kicking off at 2.30pm, ninth in the standings, on 32 points from 26 fixtures.

Rossi added: “We have to lick our wounds quickly and take away the positives, of which there were a few.

“Our focus now turns to another real tough one against Whitburn, who occupy top spot, but the boys should be going into it full of confidence.”