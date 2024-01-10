Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi quits after 5-0 derby defeat at Coldstream

​Ger Rossi has quit as manager of Peebles Rovers following their 5-0 derby defeat at Coldstream on Saturday.

Ger Rossi has quit as manager of Peebles Rovers (Photo: Peebles Rovers)

​That loss, their seventh of the current East of Scotland Football League second division season, leaves them 12th in the table, two places above the relegation zone, with 17 points from 14 fixtures.

It’s Rovers’ biggest defeat so far this campaign, outdoing two losses by 5-1 at home to sixth-placed Dalkeith Thistle in October and away to table-toppers Bo’ness Athletic the month before.

They were undone at Home Park at the weekend by two goals apiece from Thomas Grey, on ten minutes and from the penalty spot six minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game, and Jamie Whitehead on 68 and 89, plus another from Kieran Bullen just past the hour mark.

Former Hibernian youth player Rossi, citing work and family commitments as reasons for his departure, is being replaced by defender Paul Dickson on an interim basis, with his team-mate Stewart Robertson also taking on coaching duties.

The 35-year-old had been in charge of his home-town club since June 2022 and was assistant manager to previous gaffer Dave Kinross prior to that.

It was the ex-Vale of Leithen and Gala Fairydean midfielder’s second stint as gaffer after previously taking charge from 2017 to 2019.

Announcing his departure, a club spokesperson said: “It is with extreme regret that we have accepted manager Ger Rossi’s resignation.

“Ger rejoined the club as manager ahead of the 2022/23 season and was instrumental in returning us to a more competitive footing.

“Sadly, a combination of family and work commitments means that Ger feels unable to allocate the time and effort he believes the role deserves, resulting in his reluctant decision to step down.

“It is his intention to remain involved with the club going forward but with a focus on the committee side.

“Everyone at Rovers thanks Ger for everything he has done for the club over the last 20 months and looks forward to welcoming him to our committee when time permits.”