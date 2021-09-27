Peebles Rovers into top 10 after beating league leaders with last-gasp penalty, but losing streak goes on for Hawick Royal Albert United

Peebles Rovers beating Lochore Welfare 1-0 at the weekend (Pic: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

A last-gasp home victory against Lochore Welfare on Saturday has hauled Peebles up to 10th, with 13 points from 10 games, up from 11th prior to kick-off and 13tha week previously.

Rovers are now as close to table-topping Oakley United, on 23 points from 11 games, as they are to basement side Hawick Royal Albert United, on three from 11.

Lochore’s defeat at Whitestone Park has sent them tumbling from the top of the table down to sixth place, fellow Fifers Oakley having replaced them in pole position.

All that separated Peebles and their visitors at the weekend was a David Lindsay penalty just ahead of the final whistle following a goalless hour and a half.

That was their second win on the trot after beating Hawick 6-0 at home the weekend before.

It was Oakley that consigned Hawick to their 10th defeat of the season, putting five goals past them at home at Blairwood Park without reply.

Mark Mooney opened the scoring against the Borderers on 33 minutes, with Stuart Love adding a quickfire brace of goals, the first from the penalty spot, in the 40th and 41st minutes.

Further goals were supplied in the second half by Jack Cowan on 50 minutes and Bruce McAdam on the hour mark.

Next up for Peebles is a visit from 13th-placed Edinburgh South this Saturday.

Hawick are also at home, welcoming seventh-placed Luncarty to Albert Park as they bid to halt a losing streak stretching back to early August.