Peebles Rovers hoping to extend winning streak to four matches on road in Fife

Peebles Rovers beating Ormiston Primrose 3-0 earlier this month (Pic: Pete Birrell)

They’re away to St Andrews United in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division, with kick-off at 2.30pm, and will be looking to follow up their wins against Ormiston Primrose last time out, by 3-0 at home on Saturday, November 12; away to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors by 2-1 a week earlier; and 5-2 hosting Edinburgh South the Saturday prior to that.

Rovers go into this weekend’s game sitting tenth in the table, with 21 points from 15 matches, that being four league places and six points worse off than their hosts, tenth-place finishers in the old EoSFL first division conference A last season.

Their meeting this Saturday is their second of the season, the reverse fixture at Whitestone Park in August having been drawn 1-1, thanks to Luke MacLean netting a 90th-minute equaliser for the hosts after Ewan White had put their visitors ahead on 48 minutes.

Rovers, like two of the Borders’ three other EoSFL sides, Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert, were out of action on Saturday, and the former have got a blank weekend coming up too. The Innerleithen outfit, still bottom of the EoSFL’s premier division, aren’t back in business until a league game at home to Haddington Athletic on Saturday, December 3, with kick-off at 2.30pm.