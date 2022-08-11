Peebles Rovers hoping to continue unbeaten start to East of Scotland Football League first division season

Both their league games so far have been 1-1 draws – away to Fife’s Lochgelly Albert at the end of July and at home to Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare four days later – leaving them 12th in the 18-team table with two points.
Manager Ger Rossi now wants to see his side build on that unbeaten start by picking up all three points on offer instead of just the one and he’s hoping that first win will come this Saturday, August 13.
That game, kicking off at 2.30pm, follows an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second-round 6-5 penalty shootout defeat at East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose last Saturday after extra time ended goalless, and Rossi reckons that disappointment will spur his players on a week later.
“It was disappointing. It was just one of those days that looked as if it wasn’t really meant to be for us, but we’ve got to dust ourselves down,” he said.
“We’ve got a tough game coming up against Stirling Uni, so that’s a good opportunity to try and pick ourselves back up a little bit from that result on Saturday.
“As long as we prepare right, which we will do, and the boys are at it from the beginning and positive, we can go into every game and compete, and it’ll be no different on Saturday.
“We’re expecting a tough game. They’ll be fit – the uni teams always are – so we have to match that and then hopefully our quality can shine through.”
Rovers lost both their games against Stirling Uni in the old first division conference B last season, 3-2 away in July and 5-0 at home at Whitestone Park in December last year.