Peebles Rovers hoping to bounce back against Kinnoull after two defeats on trot
Peebles Rovers are now looking to bounce back from two losses on the trot this coming weekend at home to Kinnoull after being beaten 5-0 away by Stirling University om Saturday.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 6:15 pm
That defeat saw the students leapfrog manager Mikey Wilson’s side in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B, moving up to 10th place with 18 points from as many games.
The Borderers have dropped to 11thplace, level on points with Saturday’s victors but with three games in hand on them.
Their next opponents, Kinnoull, are in fourth place in conference B with 30 points from 14 games.
Saturday’s game against the Perth and Kinross side kicks off at 1.30pm at Whitestone Park.