Peebles Rovers hoping to bounce back against Kinnoull after two defeats on trot

Peebles Rovers losing 4-0 to Preston Athletic last month (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

That defeat saw the students leapfrog manager Mikey Wilson’s side in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B, moving up to 10th place with 18 points from as many games.

The Borderers have dropped to 11thplace, level on points with Saturday’s victors but with three games in hand on them.

Their next opponents, Kinnoull, are in fourth place in conference B with 30 points from 14 games.