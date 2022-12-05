Peebles Rovers hoping for return to winning ways after 1-0 home loss to Dalkeith Thistle

Peebles Rovers in action previously at St Andrews United (Pic: John Stevenson)

That defeat, thanks to a second-minute Jack Burrows goal for their visitors from Midlothian, leaves Rovers sitting tenth, on 22 points from 17 matches, in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division.

A win in Northumberland this weekend would see them leapfrog their hosts into ninth place, however, as Rangers are only a point better off than Rovers, though they have got a game in hand. Kick-off at Old Shielfield in Berwick is at 1.30pm.Looking back over Saturday’s loss, Rovers’ fifth of the season, Rossi told the club website: “Dalkeith are a strong outfit with a real direct style.

“I felt we stood up to it well and we could only really give our lads praise in the changing room afterwards. There wasn’t a great deal between the two sides and maybe on another day we could have come away with at least a point.

“We’ve been on a really positive run, though, so it’s important we bounce back next weekend and put a few wrongs right.

“The boys once again ran themselves into the ground.