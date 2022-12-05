Peebles Rovers hoping for return to winning ways after 1-0 home loss to Dalkeith Thistle
Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi is hoping to see his side get back to winning ways at Tweedmouth Rangers this coming Saturday after being edged out 1-0 at home at Whitestone Park by Dalkeith Thistle at the weekend.
That defeat, thanks to a second-minute Jack Burrows goal for their visitors from Midlothian, leaves Rovers sitting tenth, on 22 points from 17 matches, in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division.
A win in Northumberland this weekend would see them leapfrog their hosts into ninth place, however, as Rangers are only a point better off than Rovers, though they have got a game in hand. Kick-off at Old Shielfield in Berwick is at 1.30pm.Looking back over Saturday’s loss, Rovers’ fifth of the season, Rossi told the club website: “Dalkeith are a strong outfit with a real direct style.
“I felt we stood up to it well and we could only really give our lads praise in the changing room afterwards. There wasn’t a great deal between the two sides and maybe on another day we could have come away with at least a point.
“We’ve been on a really positive run, though, so it’s important we bounce back next weekend and put a few wrongs right.
“The boys once again ran themselves into the ground.
“We were just lacking that little bit of quality when it mattered. After a slow start, we began to build a bit of momentum and on another day Michael Joyce might have found himself with a ten-minute hat-trick. He was a constant thorn in the Dalkeith back-line’s side during the first 45 minutes but maybe just lacking that little bit of luck we so desperately needed in the final third.”