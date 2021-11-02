Peebles Rovers facing last team to beat them in league this coming weekend
Peebles Rovers will be hoping to keep up an unbeaten run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B stretching back to the start of August away to Heriot-Watt University this weekend.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:18 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 12:18 pm
Rovers, currently eighth in their conference with 17 points from 12 games, play the second-placed Edinburgh students, on 29 points from 14 games, this Saturday at 3pm.
Rain stopped play for the Borderers last Saturday as their Whitestone Park home ground was left waterlogged following heavy rainfall.
They had been due to host Fife’s Lochgelly Albert after beating them 3-1 away the preceding weekend, thanks to a hat-trick from Luke MacLean.
Rovers haven’t been beaten in the league since a 3-0 home loss to this weekend’s opponents on Saturday, July 31.