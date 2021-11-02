Peebles Rovers facing last team to beat them in league this coming weekend

Peebles Rovers playing Heriot-Watt University in July (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

Rovers, currently eighth in their conference with 17 points from 12 games, play the second-placed Edinburgh students, on 29 points from 14 games, this Saturday at 3pm.

Rain stopped play for the Borderers last Saturday as their Whitestone Park home ground was left waterlogged following heavy rainfall.

They had been due to host Fife’s Lochgelly Albert after beating them 3-1 away the preceding weekend, thanks to a hat-trick from Luke MacLean.