Peebles Rovers end season with third win on bounce

Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi with Ben Brown, voted the club's player of the season just ended (Pic: Peebles Rovers)

​That result against Stirling University at home at Whitestone Park, secured by goals from Michael Joyce on 15 minutes and Robbie Renwick on 58, took their tally of points to 42 from 32 fixtures, but manager Ger Rossi reckons better is yet to come from his team next time round.

“The boys have managed to put a strong finish together to end the 2022/23 campaign,” he told the club’s website.

“Resilience was the key word used throughout the afternoon and resilient is exactly what the boys were.

“Having seen a couple of Stirling’s Lowland League players on the park, we knew it was going to be a tough day at the office to finish off the season but, having said that, the boys once again proved that on their day they can match anyone in the division.

“We were guilty of passing up a few chances in both halves of the match and, in true Rovers fashion, made life a little more difficult than it needed to be, but full credit to them – they found a way and got the job done.

“It’s been a massive effort this season by all. This group have gone above and beyond for the management team and we’ve definitely got a squad capable of even more.

