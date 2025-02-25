Peebles Rovers edging away from bottom end of East of Scotland Football League second division table after 3-2 win v Stirling students

That win, their sixth of the season, lifts manager Anthony Ashworth’s Whitestone Park outfit up two places in the table to 11th, crossing paths on the way with Vale of Leithen, down one place to 13th after losing 3-0 away to Edinburgh College at the weekend.

Rovers were the division’s only Borderers to end up on the right side of their results on Saturday as manager David Brown’s eighth-placed Coldstream also lost out, by 1-0 away to Fife’s Burntisland Shipyard.

The Streamers are now on 26 points from 21 fixtures, with Peebles on 21 from 19 and gaffer Ian Flynn’s Vale on 18 from 19.

Rovers’ scorers were Harry McGill on 59 minutes, Kyle Kivlichan on 69 and Scott Inglis on 83.

A division down, Hawick Royal Albert were beaten 3-0 hosting table-toppers Lochgelly Albert and Linton Hotspur edged out Fauldhouse United by 1-0 at home, thanks to a Martin Woods goal just ahead of full-time.

Those results leave manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists second, on 36 points from 23 fixtures, and co-gaffers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur third, on 35 from 18.

All five of the Borders’ EoSFL sides are in first-round league cup action this coming weekend, starting with a trip to the premier division’s Tynecastle for Hawick on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Saturday sees Peebles, Linton Hotspur and Vale at home, respectively to the premier division’s Dunbar United and Edinburgh University and division one’s Thornton Hibs, and Coldstream away to top-flight St Andrews United, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

