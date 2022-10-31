Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi rates 5-2 win against Edinburgh South among team's best recent performances

Luke MacLean in possession for Peebles Rovers during their 5-2 victory against Edinburgh South on Saturday (Photo: Pete Birrell)

Robbie Renwick and Michael Joyce both got doubles for the hosts, on nine and 13 minutes and 20 and 58 respectively, with Kyle Kivlichan adding a penalty five minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

The capital team’s goals were scored by Gareth Horn on 11 minutes and Yogi Scott on 69.

Saturday’s win sees Rovers leapfrog their visitors in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division on goal difference. They’re now in 11th place, on 15 points from 13 games, ahead of a visit to tenth-placed Newburgh Juniors this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Edinburgh South player-manager Ainslie Hunter getting pushy with Fraser Stewart at Peebles Rovers' Whitestone Park home ground on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“Our first-half performance was about as good as I’ve seen down at Whitestone for some time,” Rossi told the club’s website afterwards.

“I know that statement is quite a big one to make, but I really feel the boys deserve all the plaudits that will come their way for it.

“Ainslie Hunter, Edinburgh South’s player-manager, has a really hard-working team, and prior to the game, we made the boys well aware that it was all about winning their own individual battles first, which would then allow us the right to go and play, and to a man, they delivered.

“What we are seeing at the moment is a real belief within the group, something that was maybe a little lacking at the beginning of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Robertson in action for Peebles Rovers hosting Edinburgh South at the weekend (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“One thing we are proud of thus far is the strength in depth of our squad.

“We’ve got a great bunch that put absolutely everything into it. The hardest part is trying to keep everyone happy as that’s an impossibility, although the boys know that whoever has the jersey has to work hard to keep it.

“Our front three were constantly causing South’s back-line problem after problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also great seeing Michael Joyce enjoying his football again after a tough year last season, having battled back from a serious injury.

Fraser Stewart winning a header for Peebles Rovers versus Edinburgh South at home on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“Young Fraser Stewart edged our sponsor’s man of the match award, having covered every blade of grass, but there were plenty of contenders just behind him and Paul Dickson slotting back in at left-back was one of them.