Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi left to rue missed chances after 3-1 defeat

Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi wants to see his side make better use of their chances

Michael Joyce put Rovers ahead with quarter of an hour on the clock at the capital’s Paties Road Stadium but their hosts hit back with a Ryan Quinn header past visiting goalkeeper Cameron Hanratty six minutes later and another on the hour mark and a Daniel McKinlay shot from the edge of the box on 71 minutes.

That result leaves the Borderers sitting tenth in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division, on 26 points from 22 fixtures, ahead of a visit from fourth-from-bottom Craigroyston this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

United taking their chances and Rovers, reduced to ten men by Nathan McDonald’s 45th-minute sending-off for a second yellow card, squandering most of theirs was the difference between the two sides, according to Rossi.

“We were the architects of our own downfall,” he told the club’s website.

“Poor decisions at key moments cost us, but fair play to Edinburgh United for capitalising.

“After scoring in the first half, I felt we would then go from strength to strength, but we basically stopped doing everything that was working for us.

“We’ve had too many days like that. The game meandered back and forward and the chances United mustered, they took. That was the difference.