Peebles Rovers and Hawick Royal Albert United to kick off 2022 with derby

Peebles Rovers playing Hawick Royal Albert United in September (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

A derby is scheduled for 2.30pm this coming Saturday, with manager Jordan Gracie’s United team hosting Rovers at their Albert Park home ground.

Five places and 14 points currently separate the two sides. Hawick are bottom of the 15-team table, with five points from 19 games, two adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors, having played three games more.

Rovers head coach Mikey Wilson’s side go into their New Year’s Day derby in 10th place in the table, with 19 points from 16 games.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both teams had last weekend off but Rovers rounded off 2021 the weekend before by bouncing back from consecutive defeats by Stirling University and Preston Athletic to draw at home against Kinnoull the Saturday before.

United fared less well that weekend, with a 2-0 away loss to Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University, their fourth defeat on the bounce, extending their winless run in the league to 14 games.

Rovers and United have already met once this season, at the former’s Whitestone Park home ground in mid-September, with the hosts running out 6-0 winners.

Their goals were scored by captain Liam Andrew, Ross Lamb from the penalty spot, Jamie MacKay, Brandon Blair and Grant Doyle at the double.