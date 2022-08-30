Peebles Rovers 1-3 Tweedmouth: Double penalty drama as Rovers knocked out of Alex Jack Cup

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ger Rossi (Pic courtesy of Peebles Rovers)

After the visitors had taken a 13th minute lead, Rovers levelled within four minutes when Kivlichan rolled the ball home from 12 yards following a foul on Michael Joyce, but it was 2-1 Tweedmouth on 43 minutes when home keeper Cameron Henratty was lobbed from distance.

After much Rovers dominance, a challenge on Kivlichan saw the referee point to the spot again but the striker’s effort was saved. Tweedmouth broke away to score a late clincher.

"After the first 15 or 20 minutes when they were in the ascendancy we dominated the majority of the game,” Peebles boss Ger Rossi told The Southern Reporter.

"Robbie Renwick has had a chance that I don’t know how he managed to miss as it was right under the bar.

"I think he’s kind of fallen on top of the ball and it’s somehow stayed out.

"Then we got the second penalty and you could contest the award. It was a high foot in the box and Kyle has gone to head it and maybe been brushed by the guy’s studs.

"Kyle’s then taken the penalty to the keeper’s left and he’s guessed the right way and made a comfortable save. It was a reasonable height for him and wasn’t hit with any real pace or force.

"It was a disappointing result in a game we controlled for large parts.”

Fourteenth-placed Peebles visit leaders Whitburn in the East of Scotland League this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"We’ve got to be positive going into it,” Rossi said. “Whitburn have already proved that they’re a good team with good players.

"We know it’s not going to be an easy day but I’m more than confident that if the boys apply themselves right and they give us kind of what they’ve been giving us, we’ll definitely go out and compete.