Patched-up Hawick side is well beaten

Preston Athletic 6, Hawick Royal Albert United 1

The Albert Park men had lost 2-0 in midweek to Edinburgh United – but the understrength Hawick line-up suffered on their visit to East Lothian and were well beaten, despite battling hard.

Preston got off to a flying start by taking the lead in the fifth minute through a Jonny Grotin strike.

Just past the half hour mark, Grotin notched a second.

After home ‘keeper Jack Findlay had pulled off a magnificent save from a Kevin Strathdee free kick, Hawick RAU reduced the leeway in the 37th minute.

A Strathdee free kick took a deflection and broke to the feet of Danny Bolton, who shot home.

With a minute of the second period gone, Donnie Ndiewen netted for the hosts.

Hawick hopes faded further when, in the 60th minute, former Selkirk player Lewis Turkington put away a penalty.

Late goals from Jack Jardine and Ben Bathgate completed the scoring.

Hawick are on the road again this Saturday with a visit to Easthouses Lily MW, who finally came out on top on Saturday after a marathon South Challenge Cup tie at Oakley United.