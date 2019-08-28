Patched-up Hawick side is well beaten

Preston Athletic 6, Hawick Royal Albert United 1
The Albert Park men had lost 2-0 in midweek to Edinburgh United – but the understrength Hawick line-up suffered on their visit to East Lothian and were well beaten, despite battling hard.
Preston got off to a flying start by taking the lead in the fifth minute through a Jonny Grotin strike.
Just past the half hour mark, Grotin notched a second.
After home ‘keeper Jack Findlay had pulled off a magnificent save from a Kevin Strathdee free kick, Hawick RAU reduced the leeway in the 37th minute.
A Strathdee free kick took a deflection and broke to the feet of Danny Bolton, who shot home.
With a minute of the second period gone, Donnie Ndiewen netted for the hosts.
Hawick hopes faded further when, in the 60th minute, former Selkirk player Lewis Turkington put away a penalty.
Late goals from Jack Jardine and Ben Bathgate completed the scoring.
Hawick are on the road again this Saturday with a visit to Easthouses Lily MW, who finally came out on top on Saturday after a marathon South Challenge Cup tie at Oakley United.