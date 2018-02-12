Noble to quit as Gala FR boss at end of season

Gala Fairydean Rovers FC boss Steven Noble has informed the club’s executive committee that he is to step down from his role as first team manager at the end of the current season.

The club has already began the process of filling the vacancy – and NOble is to remain at Netherdale, joining the board in an advisory capacity.

His assistant manager, Garry Fraser, will also be stepping down from his position to concentrate on his role as chairman of the Gala Fairydean Rovers Football Academy.

A spokesman also said that Gala Fairydean Rovers - a community club with 17 teams, more than 300 players and 100 volunteers – was currently in the process

of re-structuring all aspects of the football department at the club and would shortly be announcing “an exciting new partnership” that the club believed

would allow it to improve all aspectso f performance, from the first team to the junior pathway which supported it.

Applicants for the role of first team manager at Gala Fairydean Rovers must hold the minimum qualification of a UEFA B Licence. They can apply by submitting a CV and cover letter via email to club secretary Graeme McIver at graememciver@btinternet.com