​Nine-man Peebles Rovers knocked out of Alex Jack Cup by Whitburn Juniors

​Red cards for Fraser Stewart and Kyle Kivlichan saw Peebles Rovers reduced to nine men as they were knocked out of the Alex Jack Cup’s second round after extra time at Whitburn Juniors on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Peebles Rovers being knocked out of the Alex Jack Cup by Whitburn Juniors on Saturday (Pic: Ann Haddow)Peebles Rovers being knocked out of the Alex Jack Cup by Whitburn Juniors on Saturday (Pic: Ann Haddow)
Peebles Rovers being knocked out of the Alex Jack Cup by Whitburn Juniors on Saturday (Pic: Ann Haddow)

Grant Wilson scored both the Borderers’ goals against their West Lothian hosts, also hit by a sending-off, on 55 minutes, from the penalty spot at the end of the first half and on 58 minutes.

Though disappointed to go out of the cup, Rovers manager Ger Rossi was pleased by how his team held their own against the EoSFL first division table-toppers, telling the club website: “Going into the match, I knew that most would not have given Peebles Rovers much of a chance, and, to be fair, the way the home support celebrated come the end of the 120 minutes against a side with nine men for me told its own story.

“For large parts, it was once again hard to be anything but proud of our lads.

“I felt going in at half-time all square honestly flattered the hosts. On the balance of the game, we had no doubt passed up the better of the chances.

“To a man, the boys more than gave us everything they had once again, with the whole midfield putting in a fantastic shift.

“We’ve played against Whitburn in my reign on three occasions and during every one of them we’ve frustrated them and been well within the contest.

“There’s no getting away from the quality they possess but we took part in a proper cup tie. Who’d have thought coming away from the game, we’d feel a sense of frustration in not being in the hat for the next round?

“It was a frustrating day at the office but again it’s hard not to be proud of them.”

Next up for Rovers is a trip to Ormiston Primrose on East of Scotland Football League second division duty this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

They go into that game sitting ninth in the table on seven points from five fixtures, six places and four points better off than the second-bottom East Lothian outfit.

Related topics:BorderersWest Lothian