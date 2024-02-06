​Nine cup ties lined up for Border Amateur Football Association sides this weekend

Earlston Rhymers, seen here losing 7-0 to South Ayrshire's Annbank United in the fifth round of this season's Scottish Amateur Cup at the weekend, are back in knockout action this coming Saturday, away to Chirnside United in the Border Cup's first round (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Eight are playing Border Cup first-round ties and ten are taking part in the Beveridge Cup’s first round.

Current Border Cup holders Duns Amateurs, 7-5 victors at home to Langlee Amateurs in October 2022’s final, host Newtown at New Hawthorn Park as they begin their defence of that piece of silverware.

This weekend’s other Border Cup ties see Chirnside United at home to Earlston Rhymers, Greenlaw away to Langholm Legion and Hawick Waverley on the road at Tweeddale Rovers.

Ancrum are at home to Hawick United in the Beveridge Cup’s first round, with Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs hosting St Boswells, Selkirk Victoria playing host to Highfields United, Jed Legion away to Coldstream Amateurs and Kelso Thistle at Leithen Rovers.

Three league fixtures are also lined up, two in the association’s A division and one in its B division.

The former see Hawick Legion hosting Langlee Amateurs and Biggar United at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs.

The latter is a visit from Eyemouth United Amateurs for Gala Hotspur, an away-day offering the Fishermen an opportunity to reclaim top spot from Highfields with the Northumbrians being in cup action that day.

Langlee, current holders of the Beveridge Cup after beating Duns 5-1 in last May’s final in Galashiels, are second in the A division standings at the moment, on 29 points from 11 fixtures, four shy of the league-leading Dingers but with two games in hand, and their hosts are propping up the table, on seven from 11.

Eyemouth are currently in second place in the B division, on 43 points from 17 fixtures, two behind Highfields but with two games in hand, and Gala are tenth, on 11 from 14.