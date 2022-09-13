Next two games will define our season, reckons Peebles Rovers boss Ger Rossi

Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi reckons his sides' next two games might well end up defining how their season pans out (Photo: Peebles Rovers)

Rovers, currently 16th in the 18-team table with four points from six games, are away to second-bottom Ormiston Primrose this coming Saturday and at home to basement side Hawick Royal Albert seven days later, both those matches kicking off at 2.30pm.

Depending on results elsewhere, victory in one ought to be enough to lift them out of the relegation zone and winning both might even see them surge into the top half of the table, and that’s the direction Rossi wants to see his side heading in.

“I think the next two games will define where we are as a group,” he said.

“We’re going into them positively.

“We’ve been really close in every game we’ve played and we’ve had a lot of draws, which has been a source of frustration at times because we could have got three points if we’d been a wee bit better.

“The next two are the games we’re looking at to define us as a team so we need to make sure we plan ahead well for the one on Saturday against Ormiston and then we’ll see what comes off the back of that.

“We’ve got to be positive as we’ve played really well in large spells of every game. It’s maybe just a case of a wee bit of lack of belief in front of goal.

“We’re going to reiterate that we obviously can perform against teams at the top of the league so it’s just about making sure that we play to the same standard and go into this next game positively.

“We want to go and try to win every game we play in.

“I trusted in what the boys had been doing in pre-season so it’s just a case of making sure they see the same sort of things that we see as a coaching team.

“There’s a lot of trust in the group and it’s just a case of trying to make sure we pick up as many points as possible.