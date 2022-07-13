Next season in Scottish football’s sixth tier to kick off with home game for Vale of Leithen

Linlithgow Rose will be among Vale of Leithen's first opponents in the East of Scotland Football League's premier division next season (Photo: Andrew West)

August sees the Innerleithen side away to Midlothian’s Linlithgow Rose on Tuesday the 2nd at 7.30pm, at home to Fife’s Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts on Saturday the 13th at 2.30pm, away to fellow Fifers Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday the 20th at 2.30pm and hosting Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at 7.30pm on Tuesday the 30th.

September begins with a trip to Tynecastle for manager Michael Wilson’s side on Saturday the 3rd at 2.30pm, a visit from Penicuik Athletic on Saturday the 24th at the same time and another home game, versus Hill of Beath Hawthorn at 7.30pm, on Wednesday the 28th.

October kicks off with a trip to Blackburn United on Saturday the 1st, followed by a visit from Oakley United on Saturday the 8th and an away game at Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday the 29th, all at 2.30pm.

November brings a trip to Sauchie Juniors on Tuesday the 1st at 7.30pm, a home game aginst Musselburgh Athletic on Saturday the 5th at 2.30pm and an away fixture at Crossgates Primrose on Saturday the 12th at 2pm.

December’s league fixtures are all 2.30pm Saturday kick-offs, at home to Haddington Athletic on the 3rd and Linlithgow on the 17th and away to Musselburgh on the 10th and Penicuik on Hogmanay.

Next year kicks off with a vist from Crossgates Primrose on Saturday, January 7, followed by another home game a week later, against Dundonald Bluebell, and a trip to Lothian Thistle on Friday, January 27, at 7.45pm.

February 2023 sees Vale away to Haddington on the 11th and Broxburn on the 18th and hosting Jeanfield Swifts on the 25th, all Saturday 2.30pm kick-offs.

Only one league fixture is lined up for March, away to Inverkeithing on Saturday the 18th at 2pm.

April’s three Saturday 2.30pm fixtures see Vale hosting Sauchie on the 8th and Tynecastle on the 15th and visiting Hill of Beath on the 29th.

May brings the season to a close, postponements permitting, with a visit from Blackburn United on the 6th and a trip to Oakley on the 13th, both 2.30pm kick-offs on Saturdays.

In the meantime, Vale have got their penultimate pre-season friendly lined up for this coming Saturday, away to Craigroyston, with kick-off at 1.30pm, followed by a visit from Edinburgh South the Saturday after, July 23, at 3pm.