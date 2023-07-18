Next East of Scotland Football League season begins at home for four of Borders’ five sides

Hawick Royal Albert ended last East of Scotland Football League second division season with a 3-2 defeat at Craigroyston and they play their first home fixture of the upcoming third division campaign against the Edinburgh outfit on Saturday, August 5 (Pic: Tommy Lee)

Vale of Leithen and Peebles Rovers both host Fife opposition on Saturday, July 29, Kirkcaldy and Dysart in the EoSFL’s first division and Burntisland Shipyard in its second respectively.

Coldstream are also at home, hosting new opposition in the form of Edinburgh College in the second division, the Streamers having been relegated from the first division and the capital students promoted from the third at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third division new boys Linton Hotspur are at home too, to West Lothian’s West Calder United.

Hawick Royal Albert are the region’s only EoSFL representatives on the road on July 29, having been handed a trip to Pumpherston in West Lothian for their first-ever third division fixture.

All five of those games kick off at 2.30pm.

Tuesday, August 1, brings away-days for Peebles at Edinburgh South, Coldstream at Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and Hotspur at Craigroyston in the capital, all 7.30pm kick-offs.

The second Saturday of next season, August 5, will see Vale at Lochore Welfare, Coldstream at Newburgh Juniors and Peebles at Thornton Hibs, all in Fife, and Hotspur at Stoneyburn in West Lothian, with Albert at home to Craigroyston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale are the sole Borderers in their league but the second and third divisions both offer the prospect of derbies next term at Coldstream’s Home Park, Whitestone Park in Peebles, Albert Park in Hawick and New Moor Road in West Linton.

The Innerleithen side played a pre-season friendly at Pumpherston on Saturday, losing 2-0, and are at home to Kirknewton Amateurs this Thursday and Edinburgh United next Tuesday for further warm-ups.

Rovers hosted a fundraising challenge match against a legends and guests side on Friday, winning 3-2, after a 2-1 victory away to Langlee Amateurs last Tuesday.

Coldstream lost a friendly at Haddington Athletic 3-2 last Wednesday and have got further warm-up fixtures lined up hosting West Barns this Wednesday and Bedlington Terriers this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday gone saw the Royalists at Arniston Rangers for a friendly, losing 7-1, and they host Lochmaben this Saturday.